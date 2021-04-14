Thursday, April 15, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Liverpool supporters attack Real Madrid players’ bus – objects thrown towards break window

by admin
April 14, 2021
in World
0

“We unequivocally condemn such behavior,” Liverpool announced.

Football The bus from the Real Madrid team, which arrived in the semi-finals of the Champions League in Anfield, was tough before Wednesday’s match against Liverpool.

News agency AFP told Wednesday night how home team supporters threw the bus at various objects. The attack shattered one of the bus windows.

“We unequivocally condemn such behavior. A few people behaved in a way that was shameful and unacceptable, ”the club reported, according to AFP.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests and work with the Merseyside Police to find out the facts and identify the culprits.”

The match will be played without an audience due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid won the first semifinal last week with 3-1 goals.

.
#Football #Liverpool #supporters #attack #Real #Madrid #players #bus #objects #thrown #break #window

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Northern governors plan joint measures and a health passport for the coronavirus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.