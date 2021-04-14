Football Liverpool supporters attack Real Madrid players’ bus – objects thrown towards break window

“We unequivocally condemn such behavior,” Liverpool announced.

Football The bus from the Real Madrid team, which arrived in the semi-finals of the Champions League in Anfield, was tough before Wednesday’s match against Liverpool.

News agency AFP told Wednesday night how home team supporters threw the bus at various objects. The attack shattered one of the bus windows.

“We unequivocally condemn such behavior. A few people behaved in a way that was shameful and unacceptable, ”the club reported, according to AFP.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests and work with the Merseyside Police to find out the facts and identify the culprits.”

The match will be played without an audience due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Real Madrid won the first semifinal last week with 3-1 goals.