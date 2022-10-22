Football | Liverpool suffered a shock defeat to the league jumbo

Premier League jumbo team Nottingham Forest surprised Liverpool at home.

Liverpool remain winless in their away games in the Premier League, although they managed to break the streak against bottom-placed Nottingham Forest.

The home team won 1–0 with a Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyin with the third goal of the season.

West Ham’s victory on Wednesday and the sensational overthrow of Manchester City a week ago promised better things for Liverpool, who rose to seventh. However, the team went back to their bad ways and wasted a handful of top spots.

Star top Virgil van Dijk was able to shoot a few times from very close range, but the attempts either missed or the goalkeeper Dean Henderson repelled them.

Along through the season, it has been considered whether Liverpool is not positioned correctly when the opponent is a weaker team in advance. The theory was supported in Saturday’s match by the fact that there was no good mood Darwin Nunez was included in the lineup, but he stayed to whistle as a precaution.

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp already said a couple of weeks ago that the team’s championship run is over.