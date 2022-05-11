Football Liverpool succeeded in a forced win over Aston Villa, still competing for the Premier League championship – “We’re chasing crazy”

Liverpool and Manchester City are now tied, but City have played one less match than Liverpool.

Football Liverpool, second in the English Premier League, managed to hold on to their championship dreams after winning a 1-1 goal at Aston Villa in Birmingham late Tuesday.

Liverpool desperately needed the points of victory, otherwise Manchester City’s lead would have slipped to near-unreachable. The teams are now tied, but City have played one match less than Liverpool.

“We are chasing [Cityä] crazy. We know we have to win, there was no change. Now we have to recover [lauantaiseen] To the English Cup final. No mercy, ”Liverpool head coach Jürgen Klopp said the news agency AFP.

The host team, Aston Villa, was able to scare Liverpool right at the start of the match when Douglas Luis scored an opening goal after three minutes of play.

However, Liverpool quickly rallied, and Joel Matipin the handicap was online at Aston Villa three minutes later. Liverpool won Sadio Mané 65 minutes into the game.

Liverpool have two league games left in the Premier League.