Villarreal hit twice already at the opening half.

Liverpool went as a clear pre-favorite for the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals as a guest for Villarreal in Spain, but the hosts were not surprised by the set-up.

Liverpool won their home game with a score of 2-0 after a convincing performance, but on Tuesday at the start of the match the tone was new.

The game had only reached its third minute when the home spectator tore to joy for the first time.

Étienne Capoue slipped Andrew Robertson from his back and was able to continue Pervis Estupianin great cross from the right wing Boulaye Dialla it was an easy job to place the ball in the net.

Although the match gradually leveled off, Villarreal seemed to be reborn compared to the weekly encounter. The team played really aggressively, pressed boldly and forced Liverpool to work under pressure.

After 37 minutes, the home side was awarded a penalty Giovanni Lo Celso crashed after colliding with the Pool Guard To Alisson Becker. Referee Danny Makkelie however, he immediately spread his hand and signaled the game to continue.

In the 41st minute, Liverpool’s net swung again. Capoue centered and Francis Coquelin pushed the ball into the top corner.

After the first half, the match is 2-0, so with this result a solution would be sought for extra time.

The other half of the final will be settled on Wednesday when Real Madrid hosts Manchester City. City won the first encounter with goals 4-3.