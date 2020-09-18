Football Liverpool seals Thiago Alcantara’s acquisition: “Everyone in Bayern desperately wanted to keep him”

Football a Spanish midfielder who represented the German giant Bayern Munich for seven years Thiago Alcantara switch to the English Premier League.

Liverpool will seal the transfer on Friday, and media reports say the club will shell out £ 20m for Bayern. The deal, according to Liverpool, is “long-term”, with the media specifying the measure to be four years.

Thiago, 29, won seven Bundesliga championships, four German Cups, the World Championships for club teams and last month the Champions League during his Bayern wash. The man intends to continue his success in England as well.

“As the years roll by, you try to win as much as you can and when you win, you want to win more and more. I want to win (in Liverpool) as many titles as possible, ”Thiago said.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp rejoiced at the well-known acquisition.

“I know everyone in Bayern desperately wanted to keep him. However, he was ready for a new challenge. ”