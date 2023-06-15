Football | Liverpool “released” 11 players – Roberto Firmino is one of the departures

Liverpool will not extend the contract with several of their players.

Football FC Liverpool, which plays in the Premier League, published a list of eleven players leaving the club on Thursday. Everyone’s contract is expiring in the summer and Liverpool will not sign an extension.

Liverpool released the name list on their website.

There are four Premier League players on the list, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The remaining seven are academy players who have to find a new start for their careers elsewhere than in Liverpool.

Firmino, Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been part of the manager Jurgen Klopp’s seven years of success, during which Liverpool has, among other things, won the Champions League (in 2019) and the English Premier League (in the 2019-2020 season).

Firmino played in 360 matches for Liverpool and scored 109 goals. For a long time, he was part of an effective attacking trio whose other members were Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Among them, Salah no longer plays for Liverpool. Mané moved to Bayern Munich a year ago.

The goalkeeper is also out of contract Adrianbut he has been offered a contract extension.

Among the departures, Milner’s new address is going to be Brighton.