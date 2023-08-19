Football | Liverpool recovered from the shock and barely managed to win

Brentford and Brighton took clear away victories.

Liverpool took their opening win of the English Premier League football season when they beat Bournemouth 3–1 at home. Liverpool, who played their opening game as a guest of Chelsea, have four points from two games, Bournemouth have a point from their two games.

Bournemouth, who lost 0-9 to Liverpool at Anfield last season, took the lead in the match in the 3rd minute Antoine Semenyon on goal, but Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah’s goals within nine minutes of the opening half gave the home team a 2–1 lead at the break. Salah hit his goal past Bournemouth’s brass keeper Net after first saving Salah’s penalty kick.

He brought concern to Liverpool in the second half by Alexis Mac Allister drive out, but only a few minutes after Diogo Jota completed the facilitating 3–1 goal.

“A rough start to the game. We needed some time to recover from that, but after that we were really good, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp tightly.

Mac Allister’s red card was not accepted by Klopp, and according to him, the referee’s decision “still needs to be discussed”.

“Worse situations were seen, that shouldn’t have happened [olla ulosajo].”

Premier League other earlier games on Saturday saw crushing away victories.

Brighton continued to lose points in the league, when Wolverhampton, who continued with zero, were crushed at home 1–4. Solly March scored two for Brighton.

Fulham, on the other hand, lost to Brentford 0–2 at home, By Bryan Mbeumon celebrated two hits.