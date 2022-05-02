Football Liverpool reaches out for four trophies that have only been reached by one club in the past

The semi-finals of the Champions League will culminate as Villarreal hosts Liverpool and Real Madrid Manchester City.

Good the question of the quiz would be which club is the only one to have won the national men’s championship, the Cup, the League Cup and the Champions League or its predecessor, the European Cup, in football during the same season.

The answer is the Scottish club Celtic, which did the trick between 1966 and 1967. Triple parties have been seen since, but no club has supported four big trophies during the same season. For many clubs, however, it is not even possible, as not a league cup is played in all football countries.

Liverpool may be voting alongside Celtic this spring as it has already won the English League Cup and is in the Cup final, second in the Premier League and semi-finals in the Champions League.

The team will face Spanish surprise Villarreal in the second half of the semi-finals on Tuesday. Jürgen Kloppin The away team is focusing its attacks on the Estadio de la Ceramica stadium, and has regained a 2-0 victory after 88 minutes.

“You have to be completely alert and one hundred percent in the right state of mind to be able to play the second part in the same way as the first. We know we are not in the future yet, ”Klopp, who signed a follow-up contract last week, told the European Football Association Uefalle.

Liverpool will compete in the English Premier League against Manchester City. City is like Liverpool in the semi-finals of the Champions League, where it will face Real Madrid on Wednesday. The Manchester giant won the opening part of the match at home 4–3.

In the Premier League, City is a point on the run from Klopp’s crew with both with four matches left, so Liverpool’s season could end in disappointment as well as the jackpot. Merely winning a league cup would not satisfy the hunger of many Liverpool supporters with so much more at hand.

City head coach Pep Guardiola summed up his views on the Premier League championship battle for AFP.

“We have to win all our remaining matches to be champions. If we don’t win, Liverpool will become champions. ”

Although few believe in Villarreal’s continued potential, Unai Emeryn the coached team cannot be completely wiped out of the discussions. Even less worth it to make the paint with its buckle spit Karim Benzeman starring Real Madrid, who secured the Spanish championship over the weekend.

Second semi-finals of the Football Champions League semi-finals: Villareal-Liverpool on Tuesday at 10 pm and Real Madrid-Manchester City at 10 pm on Wednesday. C More shows matches