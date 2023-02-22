Football | Liverpool quickly scored two goals, but Real Madrid were still crushing visitors

The Madrid giant took a firm grip on the Champions League quarter-final spot in the goal celebration. Napoli won away from Frankfurt.

All got off to a great start for Liverpool in their Champions League quarter-final opener against Real Madrid – and ended badly.

Liverpool led their home game By Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah’s with goals 2–0, when the struggle was behind 14 minutes. After that, Real woke up and finished with five hits. The match ended with a 2-5 loss for Liverpool, so the team has an almost impossible task ahead of them to reach the quarter-finals.

Last season’s Champions League finalists will meet in the match pair. At that time, Real was better than Liverpool in the final match with 1–0 goals.

Liverpool took the lead in the fourth minute when Nunez expertly guided the ball with his heel into the back of the net. The continuation followed when Real’s goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois flashed the ball straight to Salah, who finished in the 14th minute.

Vinicius Junior fired a fine shot into the bottom corner to narrow Real’s lead in the 21st minute. In the 36th minute of the match, Real equalized. This time Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker beamed. He shook the ball straight at Vinicius Junior, from which the ball bounced into the goal.

Liverpool collapsed in the opening round on their home field, but after that the team collapsed. The final numbers don’t tell everything about the events of the game, but Liverpool was very unarmed against Real, who played sensibly.

Completely free and forgotten Eder Militao your kid Luka Modric from the lateral free kick to give Real the lead at the beginning of the second half. Two final hits finished it off Karim Benzemawhose first of the goal shots, the ball took a big hit on Liverpool About Joe Gomez.

The crushing defeat was another chapter in Liverpool’s sluggish season, because Jurgen Klopp’s the team he leads is only eighth in the English Premier League.

To the same in the quarter-final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Napoli played at Napoli took a 2–0 away win by Victor Osimhen and By Giovanni Di Lorenzo with hits.

Osimhen, who is in a great mood, directed the guests’ opening goal in the 40th minute of the game from the back post.

Di Lorenzo in this second half the final numbers Khvitsha Kvaratskhelia after a heel pass. Kvaratskhelia failed in the penalty kick in the opening half. Randal adds to Frankfurt’s pain Kolo Muanin Red card.

Real host Liverpool and Napoli host Frankfurt on March 15. In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, Leipzig hosts Manchester City and Inter Porto on Wednesday.