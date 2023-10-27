Football | Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler was fired in Saudi Arabia

Robbie Fowler only had time to coach in Saudi Arabia for four months.

English Eighth best in Premier League history scorer Robbie Fowler has been fired from his coaching position in Saudi Arabia, the news agency Reuters reports.

Fowler coached Saudi Arabia’s second tier Al-Qadsiah for less than four months. The Liverpool legend’s contract with the club was announced on June 29.

After eight matches played, Al-Qadsiah is in second place in its league, one point behind league leader Al-Orobah.

“The club appreciates the coach’s efforts and professionalism and wishes him success in his professional career,” Al-Qadsiah said, according to Reuters.

The 48-year-old Fowler has previously coached Thailand’s Muangthong United, Australia’s Brisbane Roar and India’s East Bengal.

Fowler scored 163 goals and provided 39 assists in 379 matches in the Premier League. He played 26 matches in the England A national team and scored seven goals.

Saudi club hired a Spaniard to replace Fowler Michel’swho is remembered for his playing career at Real Madrid.

Míchel, whose full name is José Miguel González Martín del Campo, last coached the Greek side Olympiakos. He has also piloted Marseille and Seville in his career.