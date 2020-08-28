No Result
Football Liverpool head coach Klopp knocked out a rumor about the Mess: "No chance"

August 28, 2020
Football German pilot for Liverpool playing in the English Premier League Jürgen Klopp don’t miss the Barcelona star Lionel Messin but adds that Messi would be a great addition to the Premier League.

Messi has told about his departure from Barcelona.

“Interested? Who wouldn’t want Messi on their team? But no chance, ”Klopp told reporters.

The fair is connected to Manchester City, which is coached by the familiar to the fair Pep Guardiola.

PsG, Inter and Juventus have also been mentioned as possible new teams if Messi gets his wishes through and gets out of Barcelona.

Klopp believes Messi would be a major hijacker for English football if one of the all-time footballers ended up in the Premier League.

“It [siirto] clearly would help Manchester City and make them harder to beat. It would be great for the Premier League, but I’m not sure if the Premier League needs this boost, ”said Klopp, the world’s toughest champion in the series.

