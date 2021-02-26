Football Liverpool had another setback: Captain Jordan Henderson set aside for weeks

Henderson was injured in last weekend’s Everton encounter.

Football The defending champion of the English Premier League, Liverpool, who are falling from the top battle of this season with recent losses, got more experts to get sick when the captain Jordan Hendersonin the severity of the groin injury was revealed. According to the club, Henderson, who underwent surgery, will be on the side of the games at least until the end of March.

Henderson was injured in last weekend’s Everton encounter. More detailed studies revealed the need for surgery.

“The operation was successful and he is starting a rehabilitation program. There is no exact schedule for his return, but he will be away at least after the March break, ”Liverpool said.

Liverpool’s long-term patients are toppers Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, and midfielder Henderson has had to snatch in defense during the season.