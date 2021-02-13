Football Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson crawled again: collided with new topper Ozan Kabak – Jamie Vardy thanked and carried the ball to an empty goal

Leicester won Liverpool 3-1 in their home game.

Football The Premier League match between Leicester and Liverpool seemed to turn into Liverpool’s victory in Saturday’s daily match as Mohamed Salah took the lead, 1 – 0, after a penalty 67 minutes into the match.

Just over ten minutes later, however, the Leicester show began, ending with a 3-1 win for the home team.

First James Maddison sent a free kick in high over the penalty box. The paint was viewed for a long time on video, but in the end it was approved and not condemned as an exception.

Just three minutes passed and the net swung again and in what way: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker came against a long concentration outside the penalty area. Liverpool’s new topper also rushed to the same ball Ozan Kabak: The duo collided and the ball drifted to Leicester Jamie Vardille, who carried the ball to an empty goal.

Alisson was hit by two gloomy moments in the previous match against Manchester City. That match ended for City 4-1. Kabak, who moved from Schalke to Liverpool, had great difficulty in the match with the Leicester attacks anyway.

Harvey Barnes scored a third goal for Leicester in the 84th minute, meaning Leicester scored three goals in six minutes.

Liverpool have now lost three games in a row. With their victory, Leicester rose to second place in the league, but Manchester United, who are one point away, have one match played less.