Harry Kane returned to power in the games, cheering Tottenham on the road to victories.

Liverpool Alisson Becker is considered one of the best football goalkeepers in the world, but on Sunday his evening football in the English Premier League was a disaster.

The bad match came in a bad place as Manchester City faced the top with a 4-1 away win. Ruthless City escaped with a victory ten points away from Liverpool, who also have a match played more.

Liverpool, fourth in the series, ’hopes of renewing the championship seem to evaporate into the winds of heaven. Second in the Premier League is Manchester United, which is five points behind City. United have a match with their local opponent played more.

City’s vibe is staggeringly good as it has won ten league matches in a row. Liverpool suffered their third consecutive home loss. Liverpool have not won any of their last five home matches.

Sunday’s match opening half City Ilkay Gündogan shot a penalty kick over the goal. In the second half, Gündogan corrected his mistake by finishing the visitors ’first two hits.

The visitors got one back when Gündogan finished off a pass from the left and scored after 49 minutes. At just over an hour Mohamed Salah leveled the penalty kick.

Two Alisson black moments were then seen. He fed the ball to City To Phil FodenThe scorer was Gündogan.

Three minutes later, Alisson passed the ball directly to City Bernardo Silvalle. He picked it up Raheem Sterlingille, which pushed empty 1-3. After a fine move down the middle Foden nearly gave the home side a goal after 83 minutes.

Striker Harry Kane returned to accustomed effectiveness in Premier League games when home team Tottenham beat West Bromwich 2-0.

After 54 minutes, Kane’s Tottenham swiftly ran past Tottenham and nutmegged the keeper! Four minutes later it was the second goal cannon of the London team, ie Son Heung-min, whose shot hit the wigs of the net.

Kanen’s return clearly cheered Tottenham, which had been in the doldrums recently. Jose Mourinhon coached by Tottenham had lost their previous three matches.

“I loved attitude, commitment, togetherness and a desire to win,” Mourinho rejoiced after the match Tottenham website.

Kane, who made 13 league hits this season, rose to second place in Tottenham’s all-time scorer statistics. Bobby Smithin with. Kane have played in all competitions in Tottenham including 317 matches where he has scored 208 goals.

Home team Wolverhampton and Leicester, the third in the series, ended up in a goalless draw.

The good news for Leicester supporters was that he had undergone hernia surgery Jamie Vardyn return to games. Vardy came in to finish the match.

The Sheffield United-Chelsea match will be played later in the Premier League today.