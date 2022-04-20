Football Liverpool crushed ManU and rose to the top of the Premier League – “They make our lives easier”

Salah, who leads the league’s paint market, was hit twice.

Liverpool rose to the top of the English Premier League in football by crushing their old arch-enemy Manchester United at home as much as 4-0.

ManU has already suffered a repeat of this season’s humiliation on Liverpool’s claws since October Jürgen Kloppin the crew won the ManU away away 5-0. The teams’ matches this season went to Liverpool with a 9-0 goal.

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah scored two goals for Liverpool. When Liverpool last hit ManU in October, Salah hit the hat trick.

“They make our lives easier in the middle and downstairs. They always try to give us the ball in one-on-one situations, which is a lot easier for us, ”Salah squeaked after the match.

Salah leads the Premier League paint exchange with 22 goals. Other home team hits on Tuesday were answered Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool took the lead, 1 – 0, after a penalty 30 minutes into the match. Diaz scored from the penalty spot, putting the ball in near the top left corner.

With 22 minutes played, Salah put themselves up 2 – 0 when the visiting defenders lost the ball to Sanen, who came up from the left and proceeded to coolly round the keeper and knock the ball home.

In the second half, Mane and Salah embellished the final readings.

Liverpool lead the Premier League by two points to Manchester City, which has one less match to play. City may return to the top of the league as early as Wednesday, when it will meet at home in Brighton.

City is still in the lead in a tough championship battle – if it wins all its remaining seven games, it will renew last year’s championship.

Tuesday the match once again revealed the great gaming gap that exists between Liverpool and former long-time successor ManU. At Anfield, ManU looked like a newcomer, and its defense still doesn’t meet the requirements of the Premier League top club. At times, it had difficulty getting out of its own half of the field.

German Ralf Rangnickin temporarily coached by ManU is home to the Premier League for sixth, 22 points from the top. It is still involved in the battle for the fourth place and the place in the Champions League, for which it is to be commended mainly for the faint performances of Tottenham and Arsenal.

Rangnick described Liverpool’s current team as “25 formula 1 cars” and said it was carefully built to the wishes of coach Klopp. Rangnick said his own team was in need of drastic reform.

“The team is in need of reconstruction, not because some players would have to leave, but because the contracts of many players are expiring. It is clear that there are six, seven, eight, maybe 10 new players coming to the team, and before they are attached, you need to know what kind of football the new coach wants the team to play, ”said the German pilot.

Tuesday night The spirit of sport was also seen in Liverpool as Liverpool fans for a moment forgot about the fierce competition with Manchester United to honor ManU’s star player Cristiano Ronaldon personal tragedy.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez reported grief news on Monday night about the death of their baby boy, and supporters of both teams stood out for their respect for the family’s grief in the seventh minute of Tuesday’s match.

Liverpool supporters also sang the team’s famous support song You’ll never walk alone – You’ll never walk alone.

The seventh minute of play referred to game number 7, which Ronaldo has used for Manchester United.

Ronaldo did not play in Tuesday’s match.