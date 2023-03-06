Monday, March 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Liverpool crushed Manchester United in historic figures

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Liverpool crushed Manchester United in historic figures

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League match.

5.3. 20:56

Through On Sunday, Liverpool, who had started the Premier League season, got into a wild mood on their home field against Manchester United.

It crushed ManU, which has climbed towards the championship fight in recent weeks, by no less than 7–0 (1–0).

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nuñez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice and those who entered the field from the substitution Roberto Firmino once.

Cody Gakpo completes this 3–0. Picture: CARL RECINE/Reuters

7–0 is Liverpool’s biggest ever win over Manchester United in official matches. The previous record was really far from the past, from 1895, when Liverpool won 7-1 in a second-tier league match.

At the same time, the result is ManU’s biggest loss. The last time ManU lost 0-7 was in 1931, when they were crushed by Wolverhampton.

Liverpool rose to fifth place in the standings with their win. ManU continues in third place. Arsenal lead the league.

See also  Heavy rains hit southeastern Brazil, killing dozens

English Premier League on Sunday:

Nottingham–Everton 2–2 (1–2)

Liverpool–Manchester United 7–0 (1–0)

#Football #Liverpool #crushed #Manchester #United #historic #figures

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Antique | A chandelier bought inexpensively from an antique store was sold for 3.3 million euros

Antique | A chandelier bought inexpensively from an antique store was sold for 3.3 million euros

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result