Football | Liverpool crushed Manchester United in historic figures

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United in Sunday’s Premier League match.

5.3. 20:56

Through On Sunday, Liverpool, who had started the Premier League season, got into a wild mood on their home field against Manchester United.

It crushed ManU, which has climbed towards the championship fight in recent weeks, by no less than 7–0 (1–0).

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nuñez and Mohamed Salah each scored twice and those who entered the field from the substitution Roberto Firmino once.

Cody Gakpo completes this 3–0.

7–0 is Liverpool’s biggest ever win over Manchester United in official matches. The previous record was really far from the past, from 1895, when Liverpool won 7-1 in a second-tier league match.

At the same time, the result is ManU’s biggest loss. The last time ManU lost 0-7 was in 1931, when they were crushed by Wolverhampton.

Liverpool rose to fifth place in the standings with their win. ManU continues in third place. Arsenal lead the league.

English Premier League on Sunday:

Nottingham–Everton 2–2 (1–2)

Liverpool–Manchester United 7–0 (1–0)