Football Liverpool and Manchester United were left undefeated in a Premier League top match

Manchester United continue to lead the Premier League.

Liverpool and Manchester United played an undefeated draw in football in the expected Premier League England Premier League.

The draw holds the top of United’s 37-point series. Reigning champion Liverpool are three points behind United and second from Leicester.

The home side worked their way through the middle and almost got one back when Liverpool tried to sneak the ball past the keeper.

Towards the end of the match, United got a couple of great scores, however Alisson played strongly in the finish.

Previously on Sunday, Tottenham routinely sought a 3-1 away win from Sheffield United.

The situation of Sheffield United as a serial jumbo is very gloomy, as the team has collected five points from their 19 games. Tottenham have 18 matches behind them, of which it has collected 33 points.

Serge Aurier banged the visitors in the 5th minute after a corner kick. The sequel followed at the end of the opening half when the goal cannon Harry Kane fired the ball into the nets of the net. Kane raised his season balance in the Premier League to 12.

59 minutes into the match David McGoldrick raised their home team’s wishes with a header. Three minutes later, the ball was back in Sheffield United’s goal. It was Tanguy Ndombele, which mastered the ball from a difficult position with an outer edge lift in.