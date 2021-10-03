Football Liverpool and Manchester City shared the score – Mohamed Salah’s stunning hit received well-deserved praise

The Egyptian star of Liverpool is in the seven-match goal tube.

3.10. 22:28

Liverpool will continue as the only losing team in the English Premier League when Sunday’s treat between Liverpool and Manchester City ended 2-2.

Liverpool have won four of their seven matches and played three draws. It has 15 points, with Chelsea at the top of the series at 16 points and City 14 at third.

The second-placed team led the top match at home first Sadio Manén and later Mohamed Salahin hits, but City rose to levels on both occasions when Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne painted for guests.

All goals in the match were scored in the second half. Salah, who finished 103 goals in the Premier League, has now hit Liverpool in seven matches in a row, taking all competitions into account, specializing in football statistics Opta said.

Salahin Sunday’s hit even got the Liverpool pilot who saw it all Jürgen Kloppin gasp for breath.

“Only the best players in the world score such goals. Absolutely exceptional, ”Klopp praised Salah’s hit, who misled his way to score, according to news agency Reuters.

“People will talk about this goal for a long time, 50 to 60 years, as they remember this game,” Klopp continued.

The Egyptian star of Liverpool would, according to Klopp, deserve more recognition for his quality play.

“If Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo would make such a world-class goal, the whole world would get excited, ”Klopp said.

Sunday the winners of the Premier League round were Tottenham, who knocked down Aston Villa 2–1 at home, and Brentford, who defeated West Ham away 2–1.

Crystal Palace and Leicester City played a 2-on-2 draw.

Representing Brentford Owls Marcus Forss followed the runner-up victory over his local opponent from the substitute bench.