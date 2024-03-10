Football | Liverpool and Manchester City share the points after dramatic stages – the goalkeeper was injured

The top three in the Premier League fit within one point in the standings.

Football The top group of the English Premier League tightened up when Liverpool and Manchester City drew 1-1 on Sunday. The match had ingredients for more goals, but after dramatic phases, both sides had to settle for one point.

Liverpool rose to 64 points alongside Arsenal, City has 63. Arsenal defeated Brentford 2-1 on Saturday and took their eighth consecutive league victory.

The match between City and Liverpool started quickly when John Stones scored in front of the goal to give City a 1–0 lead in the first half.

City goalkeeper Ederson brought down Liverpool in the penalty area at the beginning of the second half By Darwin Nunez and hurt his leg in the rush. The referee gave the offending Ederson a yellow card and Liverpool a penalty kick. Alexis McAllister put the leather ball into the net from 11 meters and leveled the scores.

Ederson had to leave the game. Replaced Stefan Ortega warmed up quickly and endured a few difficult situations right at the beginning of his career.

Liverpool's German coach Jurgen Klopp ran to the green an hour after the game Mohamed Salah's and by Andrew Robertson. There were enough chances at both ends of the field, but Ortega and the Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher of Caoim did not surrender.

Manchester City's Ederson's game ended with an injury.

Tottenham improved their position at the top of the English Premier League, when the London team defeated Aston Villa 4–0 and moved to within two points of their fourth-placed opponent.

After a scoreless first half, Tottenham struck bluntly early in the second half when James Maddison and Brennan Johnson scored goals every three minutes. In overtime Heung-min Son and Timo Werner captured the lead with their full hits. Son was Tottenham's power man as he set up Johnson and Werner's goals.

Tottenham's second half was made easier by the fact that the home team, Aston Villa, had to chase their opponent when they were undermanned. John McGinn took the red card after just over an hour of the game.

Brighton defeated relegation-fighting Nottingham 1–0 and strengthened their positions in the upper middle class. A top Andrew Omobamidele was Nottingham's unlucky warrior when he scored an own goal in the first half.

Burnley, who are in the relegation zone, led West Ham 2-0 away from home after the first half, but the London team belonging to the upper middle caste token to a 2-2 result Lucas Paqueta and By Danny Ings with full hits in the second half.

Also in this match we saw an own goal, when Toppari Konstantinos Mavropanos as a cover for Burnley's second full hit into West Ham's own net.