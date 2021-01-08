Football Liverpool and Everton held out a helping hand to their downstairs neighbor who will face Tottenham in the England Cup

The eighth league Marine AFC was drawn in the Cup against the Premier League four.

Merseyside area football giants Liverpool and Everton are helping their small sub-neighbor Marine AFC, which faces Tottenham on Sunday.

Coming from the town of Crosby, with a population of around 50,000, the Marine AFC is playing England’s eighth-highest league, but now it is briefly the center of attention for the whole world following football.

The difference in level of teams facing the third round in the England Cup has never been greater than this. Tottenham is in fourth place in the Premier League.

Therefore, the help from the neighbor’s big clubs is necessary for the amateur club. News agency AFP said Liverpool had provided Marine with a video analysis José Mourinhon and provided a training center for the use of the club.

“We are prepared as well as we can,” said the Marine AFC manager Neil Young told AFP.

“I’ve done a lot of analysis by means of Liverpool.”

Marine AFC the season has been suspended for the time being due to severe restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the help of neighbors has been invaluable.

“Our course, where we were supposed to practice on Thursday, had to be covered with a cover because of the frost, and the leisure centers we normally use for practice are closed due to the lockdown,” Young said.

“We are very grateful that Everton gave us last minute help, allowing us to train at its center and Liverpool allowing us to practice on their own on Saturday.”

Marine AFC’s journey in this season’s England Cup has been a true fairy tale.

It had to start with the Cup qualifiers and was minutes away from falling. Ryan Wignall (87.) and Josh Hmami (90.), however, turned the 0-1 loss position into a victory over Barnoldswick Town.

Four months later, the little club will face the Premier League giant in the same Cup.