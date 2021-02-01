Football Liverpool acquired defender Ben Davies, the major clubs strengthened their ranks moderately

Teemu Pukki and Marcus Forss got new teammates.

Football the winter transfer time for the major series curved towards the finish line on Monday compared to many other years.

Among other things, the coronavirus pandemic and brexit restrictions have contributed to the fact that many of the English Premier League clubs have kept their money tight.

Significant loan launderings in the winter include Manchester United Jesse Lingardin transfer to West Ham, Martin Ödegaardin entry from Real Madrid to Arsenal and Moussa Dembelen orientation from Lyon to Atletico Madrid.

A German star was also seen recently Mesut Özilin transfer to the Turkish Fenerbahce. Özil was left without responsibility at Arsenal this season. Like Özil, he celebrated World Cup gold 2014 in a German shirt Sami Khedira in turn, moves from Juventus to his home country of Herta.

The stores with the largest amounts of money are Dominik Szoboszlain transfer from Salzburg to Leipzig, Said Benrahman transfer from Brentford to the loan and permanently to West Ham, Sebastien Hallerin transfer from West Ham to Ajax and Amad Diallon arrival from Atalanta to Manchester United.

Depending on the sources, their transfer amounts to approximately € 20-25 million. The sums are far from last summer, when we saw closer to 15 transfers of at least € 40 million.

Last on the day of the transfer, the British media considered it virtually certain that the Central Defender Ozan Kabak moves from Schalke to a loan to Liverpool. By Monday night, the clubs had not confirmed the transfer. Instead, Liverpool announced the acquisition of a Central Defender Ben Daviesin Prestonist.

The transfer period did not end in England until Tuesday of Finnish time.

Teemu Pukin represented by Norwich on Monday acquired a Norwegian goalkeeper Örjan Nylandin agreement for the remainder of the period.

Marcus Forssin represented by Brentford entered into a loan agreement with West Ham’s central defender Winston Reidin with. New Zealand’s Reid loan loan will last until the end of this season.

Among other things, Finnish players have signed an agreement with foreign clubs this winter Albin Granlund (Stal Mielec), Tim Vayrynen (Tirana), Lauri Ala-Myllymäki (Venezia FC), Nikolai Alho (MTK Budapest), Rasmus Schüller (Djurgården) and Albion Ademi (Djurgården).