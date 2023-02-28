Football | Lionel Scaloni, who coached Argentina to the World Cup gold, received a long extension contract

Scaloni agreed on his extension on Monday in Paris.

Argentina who coached the national soccer team to the world championship in December Lionel Scaloni will continue in his role until the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni agreed on his extension on Monday in Paris, the Argentine Football Association said on their website. The 44-year-old coach will participate in the award gala of the International Football Association (FIFA) in Paris.

Scaloni took over the coaching duties of the Argentine national team at the end of 2018. He coached the country to bronze in the Copa América, the South American championship tournament, in 2019 and to the tournament winner two years later.

The 2021 championship was Argentina’s first in Copa América in 28 years.

International Football History and Statistics Association IFFHS chose Scaloni as the best national team coach of 2022 in January.