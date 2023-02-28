Tuesday, February 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lionel Scaloni, who coached Argentina to the World Cup gold, received a long extension contract

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Lionel Scaloni, who coached Argentina to the World Cup gold, received a long extension contract

Scaloni agreed on his extension on Monday in Paris.

27.2. 21:12

Argentina who coached the national soccer team to the world championship in December Lionel Scaloni will continue in his role until the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni agreed on his extension on Monday in Paris, the Argentine Football Association said on their website. The 44-year-old coach will participate in the award gala of the International Football Association (FIFA) in Paris.

Scaloni took over the coaching duties of the Argentine national team at the end of 2018. He coached the country to bronze in the Copa América, the South American championship tournament, in 2019 and to the tournament winner two years later.

The 2021 championship was Argentina’s first in Copa América in 28 years.

International Football History and Statistics Association IFFHS chose Scaloni as the best national team coach of 2022 in January.

#Football #Lionel #Scaloni #coached #Argentina #World #Cup #gold #received #long #extension #contract

See also  The enemy thought the prince a cunning pretender
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Remains of a missing Argentine found in the stomach of a shark

Remains of a missing Argentine found in the stomach of a shark

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result