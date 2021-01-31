Football Lionel Mess’s € 555 million deal leaked to the public, Barcelona regrets

Messi earns 555237619 euros with a four-year contract.

Football one of the largest stars Lionel Messin salary has leaked to the public. Spanish El Mundo newspaper according to FC Barcelona superstar in 2017, the contract is worth 555,237,619 euros.

The four-year contract includes various bonuses, such as a € 115,225,000 Signing Fee.

Messi has been one of the best players in the world for years, and has been voted Player of the Year as many as six times.

FC Barcelona commented on El Mundo ‘s news on Sunday, saying the club had nothing to do with the contract leaking to the public.

“The club regrets that the private contract has been made public. The club will take legal action against El Mundo “, In the FC Barcelona press release states.

“FC Barcelona gives its full support to Lionel Mess, especially in any attempt to weaken his image or the relationship he has formed with the club.”