Football | Lionel Messi’s visit to Los Angeles raises ticket prices to the highest in MLS history

Messi and Robert Taylor’s Inter Miami travel to LAFC on Sunday.

in the MLS league of the superstar who transferred to Inter Miami in the summer Lionel Messi’s the Messi craze that has developed around it shows no signs of abating.

Media company CNN says that Sunday’s match between Messi and Inter Miami as a guest of Los Angeles Football Club, or LAFC, is the most expensive ticket price in the history of the football league.

According to CNN, the average price of the TickPick service for a match ticket is 690 dollars, or almost 640 euros, which is as much as 527 percent higher than the average for MLS tickets.

TickPick is a resale site, so the number and price of tickets sold varies. Cheapest Friday morning on offer the previous ticket cost 675 dollars, or a good 620 euros.

“The market is likely to stabilize prices at their current levels, although price increases are possible due to increased demand,” CEO of TickPick Brett Goldberg tells CNN.

Messi after the visit, match ticket prices drop significantly in all locations.

You can get a ticket for the next LAFC home match after the Inter Miami game via TickPick for the cheapest price of 151 dollars, or less than 140 euros.

According to Goldberg, LAFC is one of the most popular teams in MLS, whose demand for match tickets is always at a high level.

“In this case, one of the world’s greatest athletes is coming to town,” says Goldberg, referring to Messi’s superstar status.

LAFC’s the official ticket sales channel Ticketmaster had resale tickets available on Friday. They are tickets purchased from Ticketmaster and certified by the company.

Of these about tickets the most affordable was a place in the away supporters’ stand block. It came off for 495 dollars, or a good 450 euros.

The cheapest ticket intended for supporters of the home team cost 640 dollars, or 590 euros. With a ticket, you can get to the place, which is located at the top end of the stadium.

Messi’s and Huuhkaji’s by Robert Taylor so watching excerpts is not cheap fun.