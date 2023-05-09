Football | Lionel Messi’s father thundered about the Saudi Arabia claims: “Nothing has been agreed”

Lionel Messi has no player contract with Saudi Arabia, says his father and agent Jorge Messi.

Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi’s father and agent Jorge Messi denies the information that the continuation of Messi’s career in Saudi Arabia has already been agreed upon.

News agency AFP reported earlier on Tuesday that a source familiar with the negotiations said that the agreement had already been reached. Messi’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires this season.

According to Jorge Messi, his son will make his decision only after the end of the current season.

“Nothing has been agreed with any club for next season,” Jorge Messi wrote on Instagram, according to AFP.

“The decision will not be made until Lionel finishes the games at PSG. When the season is over, it’s time to think and see what’s available and then make a decision.”

Mess, 35, was suspended from PSG for two weeks due to his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. Messi is the ambassador of Saudi Arabia.

“There are always rumors and many use Lionel’s name to gain fame, but there is only one truth and we can assure you that nothing has been agreed with anyone,” Jorge Messi wrote.

“Not verbally, not signed and not agreed upon. And that won’t happen before the end of the season.”