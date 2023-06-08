Football | Lionel Messi’s career continues in the United States

Lionel Messi is moving to Inter Miami, where Finnish national team winger Robert Taylor also plays.

World the best soccer player Lionel Messi’s career continues in the United States instead of Saudi Arabia, reports British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. According to the BBC, Messi’s next club is Inter Miami.

Late at night, Messi confirmed the matter to the Spanish media.

“I have decided to go to Miami. The matter is not 100% locked yet, but we have decided that this is where my path will lead,” Messi told Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo.

According to the BBC, the agreement also includes cooperation with Adidas and Apple.

Inter Miami is the first club of Messi’s career outside of Europe as an adult. Messi was thought to continue his career after PSG in Saudi Arabia, whose tourism ambassador he is.

According to the BBC, the FC Barcelona icon would have liked to continue his career in Europe, but did not receive a good enough offer.

According to media reports, Messi has rejected the lucrative contract with Saudi Arabian Al-Hilal.

Inter Miami is one of the owners David Beckham. A Finnish national team winger plays in Inter Miami Robert Taylor.