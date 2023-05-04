Football | Lionel Messi’s antics infuriated Parisians – singing in the street in a low-key style

PSG supporters salute Lionel Messi with a less flattering song.

French PSG, which leads the football league, is bubbling. A respected insider Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Wednesday that the superstar Lionel Messi has decided to leave the club at the end of the season.

Earlier this week, PSG decided to shelve Messi for a couple of weeks, because the Argentinian had traveled to Saudi Arabia on his own. Messi is working as Saudi Arabia’s tourist ambassador, i.e. PR mannequin.

PSG fans are not happy with the star’s recent antics. They gathered in large numbers in front of PSG’s home stadium, Parc des Princes, to express their opinion.

Focusing on PSG news Canal Supporters posted on Twitter, where the supporters rhythmically sing “Messi, hijo de puta!” in Messi’s native Spanish. The legendary hit of the underground, Village People Go West a song that matches the tone can be freely translated into Finnish, for example “Messi, kusipää!”.

“Verratti, Neymar, Messi… Three players targeted by Parisian supporters,” the tweet reads.

MESS35, moved to PSG in the summer of 2021 from Barcelona, ​​whom he had represented throughout his professional career.

He has played 28 matches in the French league this season and scored 15 goals.

At last winter’s World Cup, Argentina won the world championship under the leadership of Messi.