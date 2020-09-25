Football Lionel Messi wrote an emotional message to Luis Suarez and struck again against the Barcelona club leadership: “Nothing surprises anymore”

Lionel Mess thought Luiz Suarez would have deserved a better farewell from FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messi released an emotional farewell on Instagram on Friday Luis Suarezillewho left Thursday with tears from Barcelona. Suarez moved to Atlético Madrid as Barcelona’s new head coach Ronald Koeman found no use for the attacker.

“Today I went to the locker room and the horrible truth struck me,” Messi wrote according to news agency AFP.

Messi then continued his message by criticizing FC Barcelona’s management for the way Suarez got fired.

“You would have deserved the kind of departure you are: as the most important players in the club’s history and not kicking the way they did. The truth is, nothing surprises me anymore. ”

The message of the fair is based on the long-standing hatred of the Barça president Josep Maria Bartomeuta against. It culminated in August when Bayern Munich humiliated Barcelona in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a score of 8-2.

After that, Messi tried to leave Barcelona, ​​but in the end, he accepted that he should be accompanied by the end of the last term of his contract before can leave without transfer fee.

Now the two closest friends of Messiah, Suarez and Arturo Vidal, which moved to Inter in Milan.

Suarez, 33, signed a two-year contract with Atlético. Barcelona did not receive direct transfer compensation, but according to Suarez’s success, Atlético may have to pay some millions of euros to Barcelona.

Suarez scored 198 goals for FC Barcelona. He is the third best scorer in the history of the club.

“Everyone knows me and Leon [Messin] friendship. I’ve played against him in Argentina-Uruguay matches and playing against each other a few feelings that are between us is, “Suarez said on Thursday.

Mess and Suarez were also neighbors in the Castelldefels waterfront suburb and traveled the same distance for rehearsals.

“How hard it is that I don’t continue my days with you on and off the field. We will miss you a lot. There have been several of these years – many things I will never forget, ”Messi wrote.

“It gets weird when I see you in another jersey and it’s even weirder to face you. But I wish you all the best in your new challenge. I love you very much. See you soon, my friend. ”