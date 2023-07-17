Football | Lionel Messi, who declared his happiness, was introduced to the supporters of his new club at the stadium

Messi is expected to play his first match in his new club next Friday.

Soccer star Lionel Messi finally stepped in front of the supporters of his new club on Sunday. Messi was introduced to the crowd that arrived at Inter Miami’s home stadium in his familiar t-shirt, and he commented on his arrival with a few sentences in Spanish.

“I am very happy that I chose this project and came to this city with my family. I have no doubt that we will enjoy this very much,” Messi said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Inter Miami’s home stadium can hold 18,000 spectators during football matches.

Messi is expected to play his first match next Friday. He signed a contract with the club that will keep him at Inter Miami until 2025.

Most recently, he represented PSG of the French league. In the national team, Messi won the world championship in Argentina’s shirt at the end of last year.

Messi was welcomed with, among other things, an introduction video that had greetings from, among other things, the legend of American football From Tom Brady and an NBA star From Stephen Curry.

Inter Miami needs Messi’s help urgently, as the team is currently last in the North American men’s soccer league MLS.