Football Lionel Messi wanted to meet FC Barcelona management, but got gloves

August 29, 2020
Football superstar Lionel Messi is the Spanish media by asked the Barcelona club management to meet in order to settle the dispute over the relocation of Mess.

However, the company remains tight: Messi does not go below the buy-out price, which the man has an incredible 700 million euros.

“Either it’s about renewing the contract or there’s nothing to talk about,” Marca says the club talks about opportunities for discussion with Mess.

Messi, 33, who has been representing Barcelona since the age of 13, shook the football world on Tuesday by signaling to the club his desire to go elsewhere.

Messi still wants to get away, according to Marcan, and the club is still trying to turn the head of its icon. According to the magazine, there is no immediate solution to the stuck situation.

The fair is scheduled to come to the coronavirus test in Barcelona on Sunday. Barca will start preparing for the upcoming season as a coach Ronald Koeman chaired on Monday.

