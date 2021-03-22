Football Lionel Messi, the hottest in Europe, scored two goals and made it into the history books

Barcelona crushed Real Sociedad’s reading 6-1.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messi was once again worthy of its reputation when a Catalan group wishing to return to the throne sought a convincing 6-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

Messi scored two goals and scored one when Barcelona took their fifth consecutive series win, rising four points away from the top Atlético Madrid.

The match was for Messi in a career 768. Barcelona shirt. He overtook the company legend Xavi Hernandezin at the top of the list.

Messi started the season like the rest of the team, but has gotten into a familiar mood throughout the season. According to the statistical service Opta, in 2021 Messi has been the most efficient player in the European major leagues when goals and goals are added together.

Messi have scored 16 goals in 12 matches and has scored seven.

Sunday in victory for Barcelona two goals also scored Sergino Dest, who opened his own goal for the team. At the same time, he became Barcelona’s 18th goal scorer. According to Opta, no other team in the European Grand Series has as many goal scorers this season.

Other hits were answered Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembélé. The home team reduced from 1 to 5 Ander Barrenetxea.