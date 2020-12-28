Football Lionel Messi talked about his future on a Spanish TV channel – playing in the United States possible

The superstar says the former chairman of FC Barcelona has tricked him on many things over the years.

Soccer star Lionel Messi spoke about his future in an interview on the Spanish television channel La Sexta on Sunday night, says British newspaper The Guardian.

Messin, 33, the contract with FC Barcelona will expire next summer, so he will be free to negotiate his future from January.

The Argentine striker said he was happy at Camp Nou, but revealed his future might be in the United States.

“I would like to play in the US and experience life and football there, but in the end I would like to go back to Barcelona in some role,” he said.

“However, I don’t think too far ahead. I want to see how the season ends. ”

Messi said in an interview that he does not plan to negotiate with other clubs in the spring. He said he would make a decision about his future club in June.

In August the superstar had another sound on the clock.

“It was anything but easy to say I wanted to leave the company and the city, but I genuinely felt it was time to leave,” Messi said now.

Messi said he still doesn’t think warmly about the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeuta.

“Bartomeu tricked me into many things over the years,” Messi said according to the Spanish newspaper AS, which quoted the TV interview.

However, he did not open the interview to the reporter Jordi Évolelle their thoughts on it in more detail.

“I don’t want to comment on this now. It’s the stuff of the future, but I can say there were a lot of those things. ”

The fair’s interview was shown on Sunday just hours after FC Barcelona was informed between Tuesday’s Eibar match leaving their star striker.

According to the club, Messi suffers from an ankle injury. He is expected to return to rehearsals later this week.