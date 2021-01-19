No Result
Football Lionel Messi survived his swing with a two-match ban, yet FC Barcelona complains

admin
January 19, 2021
World
Lionel Mess will miss both matches this week.

Football Captain of FC Barcelona, ​​playing in the Spanish league Lionel Messi avoided a long ban on his swing in the final of the Spanish Supercup. The Spanish Football Association banned the Argentine from playing two matches.

Messi received a straight red card in the last moments of a match played last Sunday when he would hit Athletic Bilbao Asier Wool Libre face. The match ended in a 3-2 victory for Bilbao.

Due to the ban, Messia will miss the Spanish Cup match against Cornella on Thursday and the Spanish league match against Elche on Sunday. The next match Messi is allowed to play is, by chance, another encounter with Bilbao, this time in the Spanish league on 29 January.

FC Barcelona announced that it intends to appeal the ban. The club states in its press release that Messi had never received a red card in an FC Barcelona shirt before. There are 753 matches.

Spanish according to the rules of the Football Association, the ban on play would have been much harsher, 4 to 12 matches if the rapture of the Mess had been considered particularly aggressive. According to the federation, it was found to be “violence during the game”, with a ban of 2-3 matches.

