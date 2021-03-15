Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Football Lionel Messi sidelines the record: rising to the player who played the most games in Barcelona

March 15, 2021
Messi has been named to the opening lineup of Monday night’s game.

Star footballer Lionel Messi pages today Xavi Hernandezin match record in Barcelona. Tonight’s Huesca home game is the 767th official match for the Fair in a Barcelona shirt. Messi has been named to the game’s opening lineup.

Tonight’s match is Messi’s 510th league fight of his career. In addition, he has played 149 matches in the Champions League, 79 matches in the Spanish Cup, 20 matches in the Spanish Super Cup, five matches in the World Cup for club teams and four matches in the European Super Cup.

Argentine Messi has been representing Barcelona since 2004. Messi can move to the top of the match stats alone in next Sunday’s away game against Real Sociedad.

Messi, 33, has scored a record 658 goals for Barcelona and won 34 innings.

