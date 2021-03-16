Football Lionel Messi scored two stunning hits in his celebration match

Messi scored two goals in his 767th match in a Barcelona shirt as he sidelined Xavi’s club record.

Star footballer Lionel Messi rose late in a match played on Monday Xavi Hernandezin alongside the Barcelona match record. The Huesca home game was the 767th official match for Messi in the Barcelona shirt.

Messi was named to the game’s opening lineup and did not disappoint his home audience. Messi scored both the opening and closing goals in the 13th and 90th minutes, putting his team to a 4-1 win over Huesca.

Especially the opening hit was dazzling. Messi spun from his opponent about 25 meters from the goal, progressed slightly and shot the ball right into the top corner.

The last goal of the match was also the familiar Messi, albeit with a little extra spice. He cut from the right and fired a spiral ball into the back corner from just over 20 meters.

An additional spice was the shooting distance, as most of Mess’s hits come closer to the goal. He also fed Oscar Minguezan 3-1 goals.

Messi have scored 21 goals in the Spanish league this season and scored eight.

Evening the match was Messi’s 510th league fight of his career. In addition, he has played 149 matches in the Champions League, 79 matches in the Spanish Cup, 20 matches in the Spanish Super Cup, five matches in the World Cup for club teams and four matches in the European Super Cup.

In total, he has scored 661 goals in the Barcelona shirt.

Argentine Messi has been representing Barcelona since 2004. Messi can move to the top of the match stats alone in next Sunday’s away game against Real Sociedad.

Barcelona rose back to second place in the Spanish league thanks to the victory. The difference between the top of the series Atléico Madrid is four points.