Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak in Inter Miami continued in the league cup match.

North America the men’s football league team Inter Miami beat Orlando City 3-1 early Thursday morning Finland time in the league cup match.

Inter Miami’s well-functioning duo in League Cup matches Lionel Messi–Robert Taylor continued to wreak havoc in the opening minutes of the match. Already in the 7th minute of the match, Finnish winger Taylor cut from the left wing to the center and lifted the ball with his right foot over Orlando’s defense line, where Messi had managed to sneak. The Argentinian star skillfully took possession of the ball and put the ball into the goal with his arm.

Orlando equalized 10 minutes later Cesar Araujo by hitting

At the beginning of the second half of Inter Miami Josef Martinez scored a 2–1 goal from the penalty kick and Messi completed the final score 3–1 in the 72nd minute.

Taylor came on as a substitute after 90 minutes of the match had been played.

Messi also scored two goals in the previous Inter Miami match.

The match started about 1.5 hours late due to the rough weather.