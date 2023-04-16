Football | Lionel Messi scored a great goal and rose alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Messi and Ronaldo have scored the same number of goals in Europe’s major leagues.

Football superstars Lionel Messi’s and Cristiano Ronaldo the struggle for the title of the number one player of his time is tilting even more clearly in Messi’s direction. The latest step was seen on Sunday, when Paris Saint-Germain beat Lens 3-1 in the top match of the French league.

Messi, 35, and Ronaldo, 38, shined brighter in the football starry sky for decades, and the duo has scored such a number of goals that no one will match for a long time – if ever.

Before Sunday, Ronaldo had scored the most goals in Europe’s five biggest leagues, namely England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

On Sunday, Messi scored PSG’s 3-0 goal against Lens and moved up alongside Ronaldo with 495 goals. The goal was Messi’s 15th in this season’s series. He has 14 assists.

Messi’s goal was the result of a wonderful collaboration. He got away from his guard and passed For Kylian Mbappé. This continued to backheel the ball into Messi’s running line, and the Argentine shot the ball into the bottom corner.

Thanks to the win, PSG increased the gap to second-place Lens to nine points. There are seven matches left to play.

Ronaldo is scored in three different leagues, Messi in two. Ronaldo’s goals were scored in 626 matches, Messi’s in 572 matches. It’s only a matter of time before Messi takes the record in his own name.

In any case, Messi is neck and neck in the comparison between the two. He has seven golden balls awarded to the best in the world, Ronaldo has five.

Both have one continental championship, but Messi led Argentina to the world championship in December.

It has also been difficult for Ronaldo to find a place to play in Europe’s top leagues, and he is currently playing in Saudi Arabia for A-Nassr.