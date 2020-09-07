Soccer Lionel Messi returned to rehearsals and praised Barcelona: “It’s the membership I like”

The sale worth of the truthful from Barcelona is about 700 million euros.

Lionel Mess ended the switch circus that revolved round him final week when he introduced he would begin the season in Barcelona.

On Monday, Messi arrived at a coaching heart in Barcelona, ​​the place he was greeted by quite a lot of TV and journal photographers. In entrance was the primary exercise of the brand new Barca coach Ronald Koeman beneath.

Messi, 33, who has been representing Barcelona because the age of 13, shook the soccer world in late August by signaling to the membership his want to go elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Argentine legend reversed his choice, saying he would proceed in Barcelona. In accordance with Mess, the one method out of the Catalan membership would have been a judicial battle, which he didn’t need to undertake.

“I’d by no means go to courtroom towards Barca as a result of it’s a membership I like. The membership gave me every little thing since I obtained right here, ”Messi acknowledged.

“It’s the corporate of my life. I’ve made my life right here. “

The sale worth of the truthful from Barcelona is about 700 million euros. In observe, due to this fact, only some golf equipment might afford to pay such an quantity from the Honest to Barcelona.

