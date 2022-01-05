Thursday, January 6, 2022
Football Lionel Messi returned to Paris – the most recent corona test was negative

January 5, 2022
PSG said the result of a corona test by its Argentine superstar on Wednesday night.

Football A superstar representing Paris Saint-Germain in the French Premier League Lionel Messi has returned to Paris after a negative corona test.

The PSG confirmed the matter on Wednesday night on their website. PSG expects its 34-year-old star striker to return to practice within a few days.

PSG announced About the coronary infection of the fair on Sunday. The fair was not named for the corona’s Monday cup match against Vannes OC, who is playing at level four.

News agency Reuters said on Wednesday that Messi had been infected with corona in Argentina, where he was on holiday over the turn of the year. On Wednesday, the news agency AFP published photos of the Messiah boarding a plane in Rosario.

Football star Lionel Messi took off on Wednesday morning at Rosario-Islas Malvinas International Airport in Rosario, Argentina. Picture: AFP

Messin in addition, PSG reported three other infections on Sunday.

The infected players were Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala, whose health status has not been updated since Sunday ‘s bulletin.

On Wednesday, PSG reported a new infection that was found by the defender Layvin Kurzawalla.

