Football | Lionel Messi regretted his performance at the World Cup: “It was not planned”

Messi showed his admiration for Dutch head coach Louis van Gaal in the quarter-final match.

Soccer star Lionel Messi celebrated the World Cup gold that completed his career in December, when Argentina, after initial difficulties, emerged as champions in the World Cup tournament played in Qatar.

Messi was chosen as the best player of the tournament, but his actions also attracted criticism during the tournament. Now Messi has apologized for his behavior.

In particular, the quarter-final match against Holland was one that even Messi would rather forget a part of. Argentina lost their 2–0 lead in the closing moments of the match, but eventually advanced to the next round after a penalty shootout.

Argentina’s players fanned the victory wildly and grinned at the Dutch players. Messi, on the other hand, ran to the head coach of Holland after his own goal Louis van Gaal forward and put his hands over his ears. Later, the Argentinian star called out the Dutch goalscorer Wout Weghorst for a fool.

Mess gave his first big interview to an Argentinian radio journalist For Andy Kusnetzoffand Buenos Aires Herald cites the interview.

Messi also commented on his performance in the quarterfinals.

“Of course it wasn’t well done, and I’m not happy about what happened. In such a situation, you are so tuned in that you don’t think, you just react,” Messi regretted.

Messi’s gesture was that of a former Argentinian player Juan Riquelmen made known. Riquelme and van Gaal did not get along during their time at Barcelona, ​​so Messi decided to use his countryman’s ventilation to sneer at the Dutch pilot.

“It wasn’t planned, it just happened that way. I don’t like to do that, but things like that happen.”