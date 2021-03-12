Football Lionel Messi received a surprise offer from Sergio Ramos

The Real Madrid captain promised to share his house with FC Barcelona superstar.

Football Superstar of FC Barcelona in the Spanish main series Lionel Messi received a surprising offer from the Real Madrid captain on Thursday night From Sergio Ramos.

The Reuters news agency reported on Friday how Ramos promised to host the Mess at his home if he decided to head to Madrid after his contract expired.

According to Reuters, Ramos was asked at the Charlando Tranquilamente show on Twitch if he would welcome Mess to Real.

“Of course, one hundred percent. He could live with me in the beginning and feel comfortable. I would do it more than I would like, ”Ramos replied.

Ramos added Real supporters had to endure Messi at El Clásico during the best years of Argentine play.

“It would be great if we didn’t have to meet him weekly and if he was with us. Of course, it would help us win and achieve more success. ”

Mixed The contracts of Messin, 33, and Ramos, 34, expire this season. Ramos said on Thursday night’s show that he couldn’t even imagine moving to Barcelona.

“No chance. I like [Barcelonan uudesta puheenjohtajasta] Joan of Laporta, but the situation is the same as see Xavi, Carles Puyol or even Messi signing a contract with Madrid. The same works the other way around – there are us who could never play in Barcelona, ​​”Ramos said.

“Some things can’t be bought with money.”