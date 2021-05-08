Football Lionel Messi performed two stunning runs, of which the ball was even rarer – the top match ended without a goal

Atlético Madrid remained in the draw at the top of the series.

Football The Spanish league top match Barcelona-Atlético Madrid provided a lot of entertainment but no goals. As a result, Atlético will continue to lead the league with two points ahead of Barcelona with three matches left in the series.

Real Madrid could rise to a tie with Atlético if it beats series-winning Seville on Sunday. In the draw, Real ranks ahead of Atlético based on mutual matches.

Saturday in the match Atlético lost their place in the opening half and Barcelona in the second

The first good goal of the match came for the guests after 18 minutes of play. Yannick Carrasco was able to shoot from inside the penalty area from a great spot, but Clement Lenglet got a foot in the last minute.

26 minutes into the game, Atléticon had a great chance to put his team ahead, but his kick from the left went wide Stefan Savic puski Sergio Busquetsia in a ball-aiming situation directly to the face. Busquets was cared for first on the field and then still brought to the edge of the field.

Eventually, he returned to the field with a gauze pad on his nose, but had to sit down in the center circle for a moment and walk for a change. He was replaced by his own 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba.

33 minutes Marcos Llorente got to a great place, but the goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen stretched to the path of a slightly failed shot.

41 minutes into the match, Messi could have extended the lead, but his powerful free kick went just over the bar. He passed the ball from the center line of each Atlético player who came up and got a good shot. Jan Oblak however, stretched his fingertips and blocked the ball into a corner kick.

Atletico was a clearly better team in the first half, but the scoring produced pain.

Second the halftime also began with guest control, but no top spots like the opening period were seen in the first quarter.

An hour after the game, Barcelona got a little grip, but Moriba and Gerard Pique failed to bypass Oblak.

A free kick just outside of the visitors’ penalty area after 66 minutes could have resulted in another goal, but Oblak got a hand out and tipped the ball over the bar.

70 minutes Ronald Araujo got the ball on the bar, but the situation was barely offside.

Barcelona in the second half aimed more clearly and straightforwardly at goal scoring situations. The team dominated the game for the last half hour, and managed to create several halved situations.

Ten minutes before the end, Barcelona received a free kick from the end limit from the corner of the penalty area. Mess’s pass was poor and went straight to Atlético’s player.

Atlético were able to mount several counterattacks, such as the impressive one after 70 minutes, but Messi lofted a free kick over the crossbar.

Usually, Messi isn’t exactly interested in defending, but after a miserable pass, the captain also set an example of playing down.

Switch to the field Ousmane Dembéléllä was a great place to score a winning goal, but the butt from a completely free spot went over the goal.

Messi tried to get a goal back for his last minute but his shot went just wide.