Thursday, February 8, 2024
Football | Lionel Messi laughed uncontrollably at the Finnish player's failure

February 7, 2024
in World Europe
Football | Lionel Messi laughed uncontrollably at the Finnish player's failure

Lionel Messi had fun when Robert Taylor fired a penalty into the crossbar.

World often listed as the best soccer player Lionel Messi can also laugh at his own team's failure. Someone could also say that such behavior is rude.

Messi's team Inter Miami was playing training matches in Asia and everything has not gone completely smoothly. At the weekend, Hong Kong was severely disappointed when the Argentinian star did not play at all due to a leg injury.

On Wednesday, Inter Miami faced the Japanese Vissel Kobe and now Messi played the last 30 minutes. The match ended goalless, after which penalty kicks were taken.

One of the shooters was a Finnish player from Miami Robert Taylor, whose shot was blocked by Kobe's goalkeeper. However, the referee noticed that the goalkeeper moved before his time and the shot was restarted. Now Taylor shook the top bar with force, from which the ball bounced over the goal.

Vissel Kobe posted a shootout in X.

After Talýlor's last shot was missed, the cameras showed Messi in the center circle, laughing indulgently at Taylor's miss.

Sport Bible published a photo series about the situation in X.

Known as a reliable penalty kick shooter, Messi did not shoot at all in the penalty shootout. Vissel Kobe won the penalty shootout 4–3.

