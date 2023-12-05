Football | Lionel Messi is Time magazine’s athlete of the year

According to the magazine, Messi has succeeded in making the United States a soccer country this year.

Football Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine’s athlete of the year. Messi’s career has been marked, among other things, by moving to the United States to join Inter Miami in the MLS league.

In addition, Messi received the Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or) awarded to the best male player in the world at the end of October. He won the award for the eighth time.

According to Time, Messi has already had a revolutionary impact in the United States. The country has been slow to embrace soccer as part of the sports landscape, but according to the magazine, Messi has succeeded in turning the United States into a soccer country this year.