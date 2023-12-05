Wednesday, December 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Lionel Messi is Time magazine’s athlete of the year

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | Lionel Messi is Time magazine’s athlete of the year

According to the magazine, Messi has succeeded in making the United States a soccer country this year.

Football Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine’s athlete of the year. Messi’s career has been marked, among other things, by moving to the United States to join Inter Miami in the MLS league.

In addition, Messi received the Golden Ball (Ballon d’Or) awarded to the best male player in the world at the end of October. He won the award for the eighth time.

According to Time, Messi has already had a revolutionary impact in the United States. The country has been slow to embrace soccer as part of the sports landscape, but according to the magazine, Messi has succeeded in turning the United States into a soccer country this year.

#Football #Lionel #Messi #Time #magazines #athlete #year

See also  Rally | Kalle Rovanperä answered the upset Elisa Aaltola: "A little clarification for those who don't know about the sport"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US officials: Israel is now ready to discuss “the future of Gaza”

US officials: Israel is now ready to discuss “the future of Gaza”

Recommended

No Result
View All Result