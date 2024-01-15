Football | Lionel Messi is the FIFA Male Player of the Year again

Lionel Messi's selection should no longer be influenced by World Cup gold.

International according to the football association (FIFA), Inter Miami Lionel Messi was the best male player last season. Messi was also chosen as the player of the year a year ago.

Barcelona and Spain were chosen as the best female players Fence Bonmatíwho led Spain to the World Cup gold.

The awards were presented on Monday in London.

In addition to Messi, PSG were nominated Kylian Mbappé and Manchester City Erling Haaland. Haaland's goal record and triple (three trophies) were not enough. Messi scored goals for Inter Miami, which was unsuccessful in the MLS league.

Messi was not present at the award gala, and he had not sent a video greeting either.

The period 19.12.2022–20.8.2023 and 1.8.2022–20.8.2023 for women were calculated for the men's awards. The World Cup in Qatar was therefore not supposed to influence the selections, as the final match was played on December 18, 2022.

A year Manchester City was chosen as the goalkeeper Ederson and Manchester United and England Mary Earps.

The manager of the year was sacked by Manchester City Pep Guardiola and the England national team Sarina Wiegman.

Ederson and Guardiola were about to win the treble for City last season, i.e. the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup. Earps and Wiegman were in England's national team in the World Cup final, where Spain won.

The goal of the year was chosen Guilherme Madrugan scissor kick goal in Brazil's second division. Botafogo's Madruga hit a huge goal from outside the penalty area into Novorizontino's net.