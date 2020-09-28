Football Lionel Messi immediately scored in his “return match”, but the main focus was taken by 17-year-old Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati scored two goals when FC Barcelona defeated Villareal in the Spanish league.

FC Barcelona the season opener in the Spanish league ended with a clear 4-0 home win over Villareal late Sunday night. Even if you thought that the most attention is focused on the star striker Lionel Messiin, 17-year-old Barçan miracles Ansu Fati rose to the forefront, according to news agency Reuters

FC Barcelona’s preparations for the new season were sidelined as Mess’s controversy over the termination of his contract made headlines. As late as the end of last week, Mess received another flood of club leadership when he mourned Luis Suarezin treatment received in connection with kicks.

However, on Sunday night, Fati regained attention to football very quickly. Fati scored two spectacular goals in less than 20 minutes. The first of these was very similar to Jordi Alban and Mess’s interplay has often been born: now Alba’s pass from the end boundary reached Fatin, who fired into the front corner.

Messi scored Barcelona’s third goal from the penalty kick and the fourth goal was marked as Villareal’s own goal.

Fati praised Messia’s impact on his development after the match.

“Playing with Mess has been my dream since I was a child and now I live that dream,” Fati stated.

“He gives me a lot of advice, helps a lot on the field and in the rehearsals but also outside the rehearsals, and it makes me very happy.”

Fati garnered attention last season after becoming Barcelona’s youngest goal scorer in the Spanish league of all time last season. This season, the opportunities are coming even more because Suarez left Atlético for Madrid.

Barcelona new head coach Ronald Koeman was not happy with Fati playing a week ago in the Elche practice match, but now he praised the movement and confident finish of his young player.

“I judged him after the Elche match, but today [sunnuntaina] I told him he played just fine. He was straightforward and we got the most out of his skills. ”