Lionel Messi returned to the MLS league match after his injury.

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, 36, returned to MLS action on Saturday night. The Argentine, who was sidelined for almost a month due to injury, came on the field in the second half and scored a goal 12 minutes later.

With Messi's goal, Inter Miami went up 1-1 against Colorado Rapids. Miami still took a 2–1 lead in the match, but in the 88th minute of the match, Colorado tied the score at 2–2. The match was played at Miami's home stadium.

In the final moments of the match, Messi was confused when a young girl ran onto the field to take a selfie with Messi. The girl had time to pose with the bewildered Messi until the security personnel arrived. Messi's personal security guard also arrived on the field Yassine Chuekosays Daily Mail.

Messi has played in four MLS matches this season and scored four goals.

Inter Miami's Finnish player Robert Taylor was out of the lineup for the first time this league season. He has a thigh injury.