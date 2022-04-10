Football Lionel Messi entered the French league record

Messi scored three goals when PSG smashed Clermont Foot.

Soccer star Lionel Messi has broken records throughout his career, and one was added to the list on Saturday.

Paris Saint-Germain, the overwhelming leader in the French main series Ligue 1, smashed a 6-1 score among Clermont Foot’s guests, and the PSG stars shone bright in the match.

Brazilian star Neymar scored a hat trick and scored one goal, Kylian Mbappé scored two goals and baited one and Messi scored three goals.

According to Statistics Service Opta, the “feeding hat trick” was the second for the season for Mess. At the same time, according to Opta, he became the first player to make three assists twice in the match. Opta’s statistics will start in the period 2006-07.

In total, Mess have three goals and 14 assists in 20 French league matches this season. Mbappé 20 topped the finish line with 28 hits in 28 matches.