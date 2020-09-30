Football Lionel Messi ended the quarrel with FC Barcelona: “I take responsibility for my mistakes”

Soccer star Lionel Messi says sports newspaper Sport in an interview published Wednesday that he no longer wants to continue arguing with his club.

“I would like to end it after all those disagreements. We all need to be united and think that the best is just ahead, ”says Messi.

Messi talks about his summer departure intentions, his attack on the club president Josep Maria Bartomeuta against and criticism Luis Suárezin departure passports.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes, and if there were any, they just made FC Barcelona better and stronger,” Messi said.

Sport published on their website just a few excerpts from an extensive interview with a star striker.

The 33-year-old Captain Barça also speaks to the Barcelona newspaper about his passion and sends his greetings to the supporters of the club if any words or deeds of the Mess annoy them.

“Everything I did was in the interests of the club.”

Messi has been representing FC Barcelona for almost 20 years. He joined the club’s juniors in early 2001.

FC Barcelona drifted into chaos in mid-August when Bayern Munich knocked the club to a Champions League quarterfinals crushing score of 8-2.

On Sunday, Barça opened his season in the Spanish league by defeating Villarreal CF 4-0. Messi scored one of his team’s goals.