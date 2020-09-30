Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Lionel Messi ended the quarrel with FC Barcelona: “I take responsibility for my mistakes”

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 30, 2020
in World
0

Soccer star Lionel Messi says sports newspaper Sport in an interview published Wednesday that he no longer wants to continue arguing with his club.

“I would like to end it after all those disagreements. We all need to be united and think that the best is just ahead, ”says Messi.

Messi talks about his summer departure intentions, his attack on the club president Josep Maria Bartomeuta against and criticism Luis Suárezin departure passports.

“I take responsibility for my mistakes, and if there were any, they just made FC Barcelona better and stronger,” Messi said.

Sport published on their website just a few excerpts from an extensive interview with a star striker.

The 33-year-old Captain Barça also speaks to the Barcelona newspaper about his passion and sends his greetings to the supporters of the club if any words or deeds of the Mess annoy them.

“Everything I did was in the interests of the club.”

Messi has been representing FC Barcelona for almost 20 years. He joined the club’s juniors in early 2001.

FC Barcelona drifted into chaos in mid-August when Bayern Munich knocked the club to a Champions League quarterfinals crushing score of 8-2.

On Sunday, Barça opened his season in the Spanish league by defeating Villarreal CF 4-0. Messi scored one of his team’s goals.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting's refusal to blame the pitch for the defeat, said this big thing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In