Football Lionel Messi: € 700 million buy-out price not valid when player decides to leave – first issued statement on dispute

Lionel Messi plans to leave FC Barcelona before the start of the season.

FC Barcelona star player Lionel Messi does not accept FC Barcelona ‘s buy – out price of EUR 700 million. Mess’s father and agent Jorge Messin in a letter signed by the President of the Spanish League Javier Tebasille denying a high buyout situation where a player unilaterally wants to leave.

The Spanish La Liga previously took the position of FC Barcelona that the club has the right to stick to the € 700 million buy-out price.

“We don’t know what agreement they have [La Liga] have examined and what are the grounds on which a buy-out clause would apply if a player decides to terminate the contract unilaterally, ”the letter states.

According to the statement, the buy-out price of EUR 700 million is not applicable and therefore Mess should be free to leave the club after the end of the period.

33 years old Lionel Messi has previously informed FC Barcelona that he wants to leave the club now and not in a year, when his contract expires. FC Barcelona has adhered to a buy-out price of EUR 700 million.

The letter, signed by Jorge Mess, does not comment on whether he intends to leave or stay at FC Barcelona.